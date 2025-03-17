Mamata Banerjee visits Furfura Sharif for Iftar amid political buzz West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Furfura Sharif for an Iftar gathering, days after meeting ISF leader Nawsad Siddique. The visit sparked political speculation as Bengal's minority vote remains crucial ahead of elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Furfura Sharif in Hooghly’s Jangipara on Monday to attend an Iftar party, days after her meeting with Indian Secular Front (ISF) chairperson Nawsad Siddique sparked political speculation.

Significance of Furfura Sharif and Nawsad's role

Furfura Sharif, a revered site for Bengali Muslims, holds significant religious and political importance in the state. Nawsad Siddique, great-grandson of Pir Saheb Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique, whose mazar is located at Furfura Sharif, is an influential figure. Currently, he is the only non-TMC, non-BJP MLA in the Bengal Assembly, representing Bhangar with the support of the Left and Congress.

Minority vote bank and Mamata's political strategy

Muslims and other minorities comprise nearly a third of Bengal’s electorate and have consistently supported Mamata Banerjee since the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. As the BJP rises as the primary Opposition, her efforts to maintain minority support are crucial, especially in 120 of the 294 Assembly seats where they hold decisive influence.

Nawsad Siddique's meeting with Mamata triggers speculation

Last week, Nawsad’s 20-minute discussion with Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna led to intense political debates. While some accused him of considering defection, Nawsad defended the meeting, stating it was about administrative issues and his difficulties in accessing local area development funds. He later expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for promising assistance.

A shift in Nawsad's political image?

Once seen as a vote-splitter akin to Asaduddin Owaisi, accused of benefiting the BJP by dividing Muslim votes, Nawsad has emerged as a key political figure. A senior leader from the Assembly’s Treasury benches described him as a “bright young leader with a growing following” who upholds Bengal’s pluralist and inclusive ethos.

Mamata's outreach to minority leaders continues

Mamata’s presence at the Iftar gathering further reinforces her minority outreach strategy ahead of the upcoming elections. The visit to Furfura Sharif signals a potential shift in alliances and adds to the ongoing political developments in Bengal.

