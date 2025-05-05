Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of preventing riot victims from meeting her in Murshidabad Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of preventing riot victims in Murshidabad from meeting her, condemns attacks on migrant workers in Odisha, and criticizes the NHRC and Centre for failing to address communal tensions and national security issues.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led central government of preventing riot victims in Murshidabad from meeting her. During her first visit to the district since last month’s communal violence, Banerjee alleged that the BJP forcibly relocated families affected by the riots to undisclosed locations to prevent them from meeting her.

“The BJP took away the families of those affected by the riots so that they couldn't meet me. Is this not kidnapping?” Banerjee said while addressing a public gathering in Murshidabad. She expressed her frustration over not being allowed to personally hand over compensation to the victims, questioning, “What harm would it have done if I had met them here and handed them cheques?”

The TMC chief launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing the party of exacerbating communal tensions in West Bengal. She alleged that “some outsiders and a few religious leaders” were behind efforts to incite violence and sow discord between communities. “Those who are inciting riots are enemies of West Bengal,” Banerjee declared, calling for peace and unity.

Mamata Banerjee condemns attacks on migrant workers in Odisha

In a separate development, Banerjee also condemned recent attacks on Bengali migrant workers in Odisha, calling the incidents "unacceptable and shameful." She expressed deep concern for the safety of Bengal’s migrant workers and demanded immediate action from the Odisha government and the Centre to protect them.

“They leave their homes to work and support their families. They deserve protection, not violence,” she said, stressing that the workers' well-being should be a priority. The attacks on Bengali migrants in Odisha have added to growing tensions, drawing sharp criticism from leaders across West Bengal.

Criticism of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Banerjee did not hold back in her criticism of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), accusing the body of selective intervention. She pointed out that while the NHRC swiftly visited Murshidabad after the riots, it had remained silent on similar incidents in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and the violence in Manipur. “Why didn’t the NHRC visit Manipur or Uttar Pradesh? Their sudden arrival here right after the riots suggests the move was pre-planned,” Banerjee said.

Focus on national security

Continuing her attack on the BJP, Banerjee urged the Centre to focus on national security rather than inflaming communal violence. “Instead of inciting communal violence, efforts must be taken to protect our borders,” she said, highlighting the constitutional duty of the government to ensure peace and security for all citizens.

Banerjee concluded her remarks by vowing to expose the conspiracy behind the Murshidabad violence, asserting, “I have unearthed most of the conspiracy and will expose the truth before the media. The BJP is spreading lies and creating divisions.”

Her statements reflect the heightened political tension between the TMC and BJP as communal unrest continues to plague parts of West Bengal. The growing war of words between the two parties shows no signs of abating, with Banerjee’s visit to Murshidabad serving as a significant flashpoint in the ongoing conflict.

