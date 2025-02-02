Woman tricks husband into selling kidney for daughter's education, elopes with lover taking all money

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

A woman in West Bengal's Howrah district allegedly tricked her husband into selling his kidney for Rs 10 lakh to raise money for their daughter's education. She then eloped with her lover, and she took away the entire money, the police said. The police have initiated the investigation based on the complaint lodged by the husband's family living in Sankrail. The complaint reveals that the woman had been asking her husband for the past year to sell his kidney and admit their 12-year-old daughter to a good school.

The man finally gave up on her demands, with the wife sealing a contract with a buyer for Rs 10 lakh in exchange for the organ. The surgery was held last month, and the man brought the money home.

The man says his wife has asked him to rest and not step outside for a speedy recovery, adding, "Then one day she left the house and did not return. I later found the entire amount of Rs 10 lakh in cash, along with some more, was missing from the almirah."

The family has been able to track her to a house in Kolkata’s northern suburbs, Barrackpore, far away from Howrah, with the help of their friends and acquaintances.

She was allegedly residing with the man she eloped with, her lover. The complaint goes on to reveal that she had been in an affair with him for the past year after meeting him on Facebook.

However, when her husband, mother-in-law, and daughter went to the Barrackpore house of the man, she refused to come out.

Her lover allegedly told them that she would file a divorce suit alleging physical and mental torture by the woman's in-laws in the 16 years of their marital life.

Talking to reporters, the man denied she had taken any cash from the in-laws’ home at Sankrail and claimed she only took away the money she had saved.

The officer said that based on the complaint and scanning the video footage of the lover’s interaction with the husband’s family, police launched a probe into the complaint. Before initiating any action, the police said that they would question the woman and her lover.

(With inputs from PTI)