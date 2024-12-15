Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
  Kolkata water supply to be disrupted on Dec 16 and 17 | Check affected areas, timings

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), in a statement, appealed to residents in Kolkata to use water rationally as maintenance work will disrupt the water supply in some parts of the city.

Kolkata Water Cut: Residents in Kolkata will face disruption in water supply on December 16 and 17. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said temporary water supply disruption will take place on Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 am on December 16 to till 6:00 am on December 17, due to essential maintenance work at the IGWTP-Tallah Pumping Station system.

"Complete shutdown of the IGWTP-Tallah Pumping Station system on 16.12.2024 9:00 AM - 17.12.2024 6:00 AM. Filtered water supply will be temporarily stopped at IGWTP (Palta Water Works) from 9:00 am on 16 December to 6:00 am on 17 December, 2024 for installation and repair of higher diameter valves, electro-mechanical devices, H.T. pumps, High voltage motors/electrical appliances, leakage repairing work on higher diameter pipelines and various maintenance works. Thus filtered water supply will remain suspended in Borough-I to Borough-VII & part of Borough VIII including Kasba during that time inconvenience caused is regretted," Kolkata Municipal Corporation's statement posted on X read.

These areas of Kolkata to be affected:

 Borough-I to Borough-VII 

Part of Borough VIII including Kasba 

According to the civic body, government staffers will carry out works related to installation and repair of higher diameter valves, electro-mechanical devices, HT pumps, High voltage motors, electrical appliances, leakage repairing work on higher diameter pipelines and various maintenance works.

The Kolkata civic body appealed to people in the city to use less water.

In its statement, the authorities apologised for the inconvenience caused and appealed to people to use water rationally. 

