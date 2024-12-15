Maharashtra cabinet expansion today, BJP likely to keep Home Ministry | Check LIST of probable ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies- Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

The stage is set for the first Maharashtra cabinet expansion amid a tussle over portfolio allocation among Mahayuti constituents - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. The BJP may induct a few fresh faces in the cabinet, the sources said. The new ministers will take oath at around 4 pm in Nagpur.

Shiv Sena is likely to get Housing Ministry

The BJP is expected to cede the Housing Ministry to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following the likely cabinet expansion in the state, sources said, adding that the BJP will retain the home ministry. With former chief minister Eknath Shinde now as one of the two deputies to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP may give his party one more important ministry, they added. The sources said Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar, Tanaji Sawant, and Abdul Sattar may be dropped.

NCP to retain Finance Ministry

Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is likely to retain the Finance Ministry.

According to sources, there are two proposals -

Around 30 MLAs can take oath as ministers - 15 from BJP, 8 from Shinde Shiv Sena and 7 from NCP. Or only 18 to 20 MLAs can be sworn in as ministers - 10 from BJP, 4-5 from Shinde Shiv Sena and 4-5 from NCP.

Another probability is that the BJP may make 21 ministers, Shiv Sena 12 and NCP 10. Hence, the total number of ministers would be 43.

BJP's possible ministerial faces

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, OBC MLA from Nagpur Kamathi of Vidarbha

Sudhir Mungantiwar, an MLA from Ballarpur of Chandrapur district of Vidarbha - from Komti caste

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, an MLA from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district of West Maharashtra - from Maratha community

Girish Mahajan, an MLA from Jamner in North Maharashtra, from OBC's Gurjar caste

Chandrakant Patil, an MLA from Kothrud in Pune in West Maharashtra, from Maratha community

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, an MLA from Malabar Hill in Mumbai, from Marwari community

Pankaja Munde, an MLA from Legislative Council, Banjara leader from Marathwada, from OBC

Ashish Shelar, an MLA from Bandra West in Mumbai, Maratha community

Ravindra Chavan, MLA from Dombivali in Thane, Maratha community

Atul Save, an MLA from Aurangabad East in Marathwada, from OBC

Ashok Uike, an MLA from Vidarbha, from tribal community

Jaykumar Rawal, an MLA from Sindkhed in North Maharashtra

Parinay Phuke, Vidarbha MLC from Gondia, from OBC

Sanjay Koote, Vidarbha Jalgaon Jamod MLA, from OBC

Shivendra Raje Bhosale, West Maharashtra Satara MLA, from Maratha

Nitesh Rane, Konkan Kankavali MLA, from Maratha

Shiv Sena's probable ministers

Uday Samant, a five-time MLA from Konkan Ratnagiri, from Maratha

Shambhuraje Desai, a Five-time MLA from Patan in West Maharashtra, from Maratha

Dada Bhuse, a five-time MLA from Malegaon Outer in North Maharashtra Nashik, from Maratha

Gulabrao Patil, a five-time MLA from Jalgaon Rural in North Maharashtra, from Gurjar OBC

Sanjay Shirsat, a five-time MLA from Marathwada Aurangabad West from dalit community

Bharat Gogavale, a four-time MLA from Mahad in Konkan, Raigad, from Maratha

Prakash Abitkar, a three-time MLA from Radhanagari, West Maharashtra, from Maratha

Possible ministers from NCP

Chhagan Bhujbal, an MLA from Yeola, North Maharashtra, from OBC

Aditi Tatkare, an MLA from Raigad, Konkan, from OBC

Anil Patil, an MLA from Amalner, North Maharashtra, from Maratha

Sanjay Bansode, an MLA from Udgir, Latur, from dalit community

Makarand Patil, a Maratha MLA from West Maharashtra

Narhari Jhirwal, an MLA from Igatpuri, North Maharashtra, from tribal community

Minister of State-

Idris Naikvadi, an MLC, Muslim face from NCP

Sana Malik, Mumbai Anushaktinagar Muslim

Indranil Naik, an MLA from Vidarbha Yavatmal district, from OBC

According to sources, the list of all three parties has been sent to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. All three parties have sent a list of some senior experienced and some young new faces. The top leadership of BJP wants to give a chance to clean and new faces. If this happens, then some big leaders of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP may be dropped and new faces can be seen in the cabinet.

