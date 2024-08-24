Kolkata rape-murder: CBI takes over financial irregularities case, files FIR against Sandeep Ghosh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the RG Kar Hospital irregularities case from the Kolkata Police SIT and booked former principal Sandeep Ghosh. The CBI took over the case after the orders of the single bench of Calcutta High Court. The FIR was lodged against Ghosh by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI as soon as it took over the case.

Following the orders of the High Court, SIT went to the CBI office in Nizam Palace today morning and handed over all the documents related to the case. Notably, the CBI is already grilling Sandeep Ghosh in the rape and murder case. He was questioned for the ninth consecutive day today. He has been questioned for over 100 hours so far.

The CBI also conducted a polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh, along with six others including, the main accused Sanjay Roy, Roy's close aide and four hospital staffers, who had dinner with the victim on the night of the gruesome crime.

It is worth noting that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Following the RG Kar rape and murder incident, students and doctors alleged huge financial irregularities in RG Kar and alleged that former Principal Sandip Ghosh is the 'kingpin' of all those scams.