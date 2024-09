Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, sent to judicial custody in financial irregularities Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, has been sent to judicial custody until September 23 by a CBI court. The court's decision follows his involvement in a case regarding financial mismanagement during his time at the institution.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, has been remanded to judicial custody by a CBI court until September 23. He faces charges of financial irregularities during his tenure at the medical institution. The case is part of a broader investigation into alleged misuse of funds.