Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Will handover the probe to CBI, if Police unable to solve,' says Mamata

Amid the rising heat over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in state-run RG Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday met the family of the victim. After her meeting, she said that she did not intend to keep the case and would hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the Police could not solve it.

She said, "If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI. However, she also added, that the success rate of the CBI is low. Mamata said, "If there are more accused and all are not arrested by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI - even though their success rate is low." West Bengal CM gave the reference to pending cases saying, "Earlier, cases of Tapasi Mallick rape case of Singur, 14 people killed in Nandigram, Rizwanur Rehman case, Gurudeb Raindranath Tagore's Nobel prize theft..were handed over to CBI but no justice till date.."

Speaking about the actions taken by her government in the case, she said, "The day I got to know about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him that it is a sad incident and immediate action should be taken and a fast-track court should also be set up immediately."

"There were nurses and security, I am still unable to understand how this incident took place. Police have informed me that there was someone inside (Hospital). The Principal of RG Kar Hospital has resigned today...Police, Dog Squad, Forensic department and other teams are on the job. Investigation has been started to arrest the accused and police are trying to arrest him as early as possible," she added.

Earlier today, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resigned from his post and also from the government services. he said that he was being targeted on social media and the girl was like her daughter. "As a parent, I resign. I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future," he said while resigning.

