Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar Medical College Hospital Principal Sandeep Ghosh resigns amid protests

In the latest development, RG Kar Hospital's Principal Sandeep Ghosh resigned on Monday amid the nationwide doctors' strike over the brutal rape and murder of a female resident doctor in the hospital premises. Dr Ghosh not only resigned from the post of the principal of the hospital but also from the government services.

Sandip Ghosh said, "I am getting defamed on social media. The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign. I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future." Meanwhile, three junior doctors and one housekeeping staff have been summoned to Kolkata police Headquarters in Lalbazar. According to Kolkata Police sources, they were on duty on the night of the incident.

Amid the uproar over the incident, major hospitals across the country, those members of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), on Monday, August 12, began halting elective services at the hospital for an indefinite period.

FORDA first announced its decision to halt elective services nationwide on Sunday as a mark of support for the doctors at the Kolkata State government hospital where the tragic incident transpired. "As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of RG Kar, we announce a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals starting Monday. This decision is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay," FORDA stated earlier.

After this, ten government hospitals in Delhi, including Safdarjung and RML, began an indefinite strike on Monday.

