Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Why are you protecting Principal?,' Calcutta High Court grills state govt

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday heard multiple pleas filed in the murder and rape case of a postgraduate trainee doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The division bench of the chief justice heard the arguments from both sides. Meanwhile, the court slammed the state government over the fresh appointment of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to another institute. The court said that he resigned from the post after taking moral responsibility for the incident so how could he get an appointment to another hospital?

The court has asked him to submit a leave application by 3 pm today, failing which the court will pass an order for him to leave the position. Chief Justice's bench also mentioned that despite him being holding an administrative post, he should have been the first one to be questioned in the case. The court also asked the state counsel that why are they protecting him.