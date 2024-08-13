Kolkata rape-murder case: FAIMA calls for nationwide shutdown of OPD services

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Medical students and doctors take part in a candlelight protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Following the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, doctors across the country have initiated a nationwide shutdown of OPD services. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for the strike, which began on August 13, in response to the tragic incident and the perceived delay in the investigation.

Protests escalate over delayed investigation

Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's seven-day deadline for solving the case, asserting that their strike will continue until their demands, including a judicial inquiry, capital punishment for the culprits, and adequate compensation for the victim's family, are met. They also criticised the delay and called for the removal of senior hospital officials.

Controversy over hospital leadership

Amid the protests, the hospital's principal, Sandip Ghosh, resigned, sparking further controversy as he was reassigned as principal of Calcutta National Medical College. The appointment of Dr. Suhrita Paul as the new principal of RG Kar Medical College has also been met with criticism due to her past controversies.

Nationwide support for striking doctors

Support for the striking doctors has come from various medical associations, including the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association of India (FORDA), which called for a nationwide halt of elective services. The West Bengal Doctors Forum also appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an impartial inquiry and increased security for healthcare workers.

Police investigation under scrutiny

The police investigation has intensified, with officers questioning several doctors and individuals connected to the case. The authorities have also summoned an assistant professor who informed the victim's parents about her death. The situation remains tense as protests continue and doctors demand swift justice.

