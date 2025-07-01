Kolkata rape case: 3 accused suspended from law college; cops warn against revealing victim's identity The police emphasised that disclosing the identity of a rape victim, directly or indirectly , through documents, images, or social media content, constitutes a serious legal offence.

Kolkata:

Kolkata rape case: In a new development, the governing body of South Calcutta Law College has suspended all three accused individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a student from the institution. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police issued a strong advisory warning that any attempt to reveal the identity of the victim in the ongoing Kasba case will attract strict legal action.

Revealing identity of victim serious legal offence

The police emphasised that disclosing the identity of a rape victim, directly or indirectly , through documents, images, or social media content, constitutes a serious legal offence.

"It has come to notice that certain individuals are attempting to disclose the identity of the victim in the Kasba case through the circulation of confidential documents or by other means. This is a serious violation of the law," the police statement said.

The advisory, shared on official social media handles, further stated, "Strict legal action shall be initiated under the relevant provisions against anyone found involved in such acts. The public is strongly advised to refrain from sharing any information that could lead to the identification of the victim."

Respecting dignity of victims moral obligation

Police underscored that maintaining the anonymity of sexual assault victims is not just a legal requirement but also a moral obligation. “Respecting the dignity and privacy of victims is a legal obligation and a moral imperative,” the statement added.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the DNA samples of the three arrested accused including Monojit Mishra, Pratim Mukherjee, and Zaid Ahmed were collected on Monday. They were taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where samples of body fluid, urine, and hair were gathered for forensic analysis, a police officer confirmed.

The incident has drawn public attention and stirred comparisons with last year’s rape and murder of a doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, during which the victim’s identity was also disclosed multiple times in violation of legal norms.