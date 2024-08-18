Public gatherings banned outside RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata for 7 days: Check restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Doctors continue protests over Kolkata rape and murder case.

In the wake of continuous protests over the rape and murder case in the city, the Kolkata administration has banned all kinds of public gatherings, rallies, processions, dharnas or demonstrations around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for the next seven days. The move from the administration came after it received inputs from ‘credible sources' about the law and order situation. Notably, the curfew order has come into effect from August 18.

Issuing the ban under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (earlier Section 144 of CrPC), Kolkata Executive Magistrate and Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal restricted protests and large gatherings around the hospital where the 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

The order stated, "On assessment of the law and order situation of the area (RG Kar hospital) in regard to the inputs received from credible sources, there are sufficient reasons of violent demonstrations, rallies, meetings by a section of public or an organisation thereby causing breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity, health of safety, danger to human life, Section 163 of BNSS is imposed.”

The ban on public gathering was imposed outside the hospital in the wake of widespread protest over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Check list of restrictions:

Protests of any kind are banned

No body can hold any kind of rallies

Processions, dharnas or demonstrations are strictly banned around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for the next seven days.

24-hour nation-wide protest call by IMA

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association had called for a nationwide 24-hour protest demanding to implement the Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, also known as the Central Protection Act.

Sandip Ghosh grilled by CBI officials

Earlier in the day, CBI officials asked former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical and College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to appear before them for questioning for the third consecutive day in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh, who was grilled for nearly 13 hours on Saturday, from 10 am till past midnight on Sunday, has been asked to come again this morning as CBI sleuths have several more questions for him, an officer of the investigating agency said.

Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours.