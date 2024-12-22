Kolkata Police issue traffic advisory for Christmas: Restrictions and diversions on Dec 24-25

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Park Street illuminated ahead of Christmas

As Christmas approaches, Kolkata Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for December 24 and 25, aiming to reduce congestion in the city during the festive season. The advisory includes several traffic restrictions and diversions, targeting vehicular and pedestrian movement in key areas to manage the expected surge in foot traffic and vehicles around major Christmas celebrations.

Traffic restrictions and timing:

The traffic restrictions will be in effect on the evening of December 24 from 4 PM to 4 AM on December 25, and again from 4 PM on December 25 until further notice on December 26. During this period, there will be several road closures and diversions across Kolkata, particularly in busy intersections and areas around popular attractions.

Key roads and diversions:

Kolkata Traffic Police has specified several key routes and intersections that will be impacted during this period:

Vehicles coming from Mayo Road or JL Nehru Road will be diverted to Kyd Street , then to Free School Street , followed by Royd Street , and eventually Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road , with the final turn being onto Park Street .

will be diverted to , then to , followed by , and eventually , with the final turn being onto . Vehicles heading south on JL Nehru Road will be either diverted towards Park Street Flyover or redirected onto Mayo Road , with further routes leading to Dufferin Road or Kidderpore Road .

will be either diverted towards or redirected onto , with further routes leading to or . Shakespeare Sarani-bound vehicles will continue on JL Nehru Road as planned.

will continue on as planned. Auto Rickshaws will be redirected along Free School Street , Marquis Street , and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road . Additionally, Ho Chi Minh Sarani to Short Street will allow two-way traffic on Camac Street .

will be redirected along , , and . Additionally, will allow on . For JL Nehru Road diversion, vehicles traveling both north and south will follow JL Nehru Road up to Ho Chi Minh Sarani and AJC Bose Road. Southbound vehicles may also be rerouted through Cathedral Road Extension to Queensway if necessary.

Traffic changes on December 25:

On Christmas Day, further restrictions will be enforced, especially in areas with high footfall due to celebrations:

Park Street will be closed from JL Nehru Road to Wood Street , and Middleton Street will also remain closed.

will be closed from , and will also remain closed. Ho Chi Minh Sarani will allow traffic only in the eastward direction .

will allow traffic only in the . Russell Street will be marked as No Entry for vehicles, and Little Russell Street will be closed at the Shakespeare Sarani crossing .

will be marked as for vehicles, and will be closed at the . Free School Street to Kyd Street will see westward traffic restrictions.

will see restrictions. There will be no two-way traffic allowed on Shakespeare Sarani, Camac Street, Little Russell Street, and Lord Sinha Road, unless authorized by the Traffic Control Room (TCR).

Purpose and safety measures:

The police have emphasized that these measures are designed to ensure smooth movement and safety during the Christmas festivities when the city sees a significant influx of visitors. The festive season, especially around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, brings large crowds and increased vehicle traffic, necessitating careful planning to avoid accidents and maintain order.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to follow the traffic instructions carefully and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Additionally, Kolkata Traffic Police have assured that they will be closely monitoring the situation and providing assistance to ensure safety on the roads.