Kolkata Metro to run 188 train services on Independence Day: Check route, timing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The special night services of the Kolkata Metro will be available at 10:40 PM as usual on August 15.

For the general information of the regular commuters, the Kolkata Metro on Friday said it will run a lower number of services on Independence Day. An official from the Kolkata Metro told news agency PTI that a total of 188 services will run on the Dakhineswar-New Garia line on August 15. And 94 services will be run in each direction, he said.

Kolkata Metro services on August 15: Check timing

The Kolkata Metro added that regular metro services will be available from 6: 50 AM to 9:40 PM on this line, the official said.

The special night service will be available at 10:40 PM as usual on that day.

Kolkata Metro services on August 15: Check route details

In the East-West corridor's Sector 5-Sealdah section, 90 services will be available on August 15 instead of 106 daily services. In the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section also 90 services will be operated instead of 130.

All you need to know about Kolkata Metro:

A rapid transit system in Kolkata, the Kolkata Metro is the first operational rapid transit system in India, beside being the second busiest and fourth-longest metro network in India. The Kolkata Metro as of March 2024 has four operational lines such as the 32.13 km (19.96 mi) Line 1 from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, 14.1 km (8.8 mi) Line 2 from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan (excluding the under construction section between Sealdah and Esplanade), 7.75 km (4.82 mi) Line 3 from Joka to Majerhat and 5.4 km (3.4 mi) Line 6 from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee for a total of 59.38 km (36.90 mi).

The two other lines in the Kolkata Metro are in various phases of construction and planning amnd the network has a mix of underground, at-grade and elevated stations using both broad-gauge and standard-gauge tracks.