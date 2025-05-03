Kolkata Metro to operate more trains on Joka-Majerhat line from May 5 According to metro officials, the number of daily services on the Joka–Majerhat stretch will rise from 18 to 40, significantly improving connectivity for commuters.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Metro will be operating more trains on the Purple Line, bringing down the interval between two services from 50 minutes to 22 minutes, officials said on Saturday. The increase in service frequency will begin from May 5 (Monday)

Currently, the Purple Line operates independently between Joka and Majerhat in the city's southwest. Construction work is underway to extend the line from Majerhat to Esplanade, where it will connect with the Blue and Green lines, integrating it with the broader metro network.

According to metro officials, the number of daily services on the Joka–Majerhat stretch will rise from 18 to 40, significantly improving connectivity for commuters. Earlier, 18 services were being operated at intervals of 50 minutes, they said.

The purple line remains shut on Saturdays and Sundays.