Christmas 2024: Kolkata Metro extends night services on December 25 | Know routes, timings

Christmas 2024: Kolkata Metro extends night services.

In preparation for Christmas, Kolkata Metro has announced extended train services to make traveling easier for the revelers. On December 25, the last metro train on the Blue Line between New Garia and Dum Dum will run at 11 pm instead of the usual 10 pm, providing convenient travel for those celebrating late into the night.

Revised Christmas Day schedule

Metro Railway released a statement on Monday detailing the changes:

The last train from Dakshineshwar to New Garia (Kavi Subhash) will leave at 10:53 PM.

Metro service will run for 7 minutes between 3pm and 8pm.

The first train of the day will begin operations at 6:50 AM.

A total of 224 services will be operational along the entire corridor on Christmas Day to accommodate the anticipated crowd, particularly around popular areas like Park Street, which has become a prime location for Christmas celebrations in recent years.

Traffic advisory for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

To control heavy congestion and traffic during the Christmas season, the Kolkata Police has issued a traffic advisory on December 24 and 25. Highlights include:

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4 PM on December 24 to 4 AM on December 25, and again from 4 PM on December 25 until the clearance on December 26.

Movement of vehicles and pedestrians will be restricted at several key intersections across the city during these periods.

These measures can be aimed at reducing congestion and ensuring that everyone in the city has a safe and enjoyable holiday.

