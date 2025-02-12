Kolkata Metro alert: Services on this line to remain suspended | Check shutdown dates, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kolkata Metro services alert: Metro services on Kolkata's East-West corridor will be suspended for four days starting Thursday to conduct a communication trial, according to an official statement. The trial follows the completion of tunneling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations.

Green Line from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V will not be available

The four-day suspension marks the first of two consecutive phases, with the second phase set to take place from February 20 to 23, according to the statement.

During this period, train services on the entire Green Line, from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, will remain unavailable to ensure thorough testing of the advanced Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system.

"On successful completion of tunnelling work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations, Metro Railway Kolkata is going to grant complete traffic block in two spells starting from tomorrow and again from February 20 to 23 for testing of Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System on the entire Green Line Metro corridor from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector-V," the statement read.

In Metro Railway terminology, 'traffic block' means suspension of service of trains.

Currently, metro services are available along the corridor from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade and from Sealdah to Sector-V.

Due to cave-in during tunnelling work at Bowbazar along the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch and seepage of underground water in September 2019 as the boring machine hit an aquifer and at least two more similar incidents in subsequent years, services could not commence along the 2.5-km-long Esplanade-Sealdah stretch of the 16.6-km-long East-West corridor.

Trains now run along two disjointed sections from Sector-V to Sealdah and from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan.

