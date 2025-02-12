Classes suspended till February 16 in Bengal university as protests continue over student's alleged suicide

Follow us on Image Source : X Classes suspended till Feb 16 in Bengal university

Classes will remain suspended till February 16 at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), as protests continue over the death of a female student. A female student had allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of the varsity's Haringhata campus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday. A section of the students are protesting over her death claiming that no ambulance driver was around when she was lying on the ground.

Girl was taken to hospital in e-rickshaw, claims students

Protesting students claim that after the tragic incident came to light, there were no ambulances around to take her to the hospital. They had to arrange an e-rickshaw after 15-20 minutes, and she died on the way to the hospital, students claim. "We demand a probe into the incident and action against those responsible for the delay in taking her to hospital. Our agitation will continue till those responsible for her death are punished, including the ambulance driver," a student of the varsity said.

Following the students' agitation, an official said, 'with the protests by a section of students showing no signs of abating, the authorities have decided to suspend all examinations till February 16'.

Student killed self after she was caught 'cheating'

As per a report by PTI, the student jumped off to death, shortly after she was "caught cheating" during an examination. She allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of the MAKAUT's Haringhata campus, she was taken to Haringhata Rural Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Officiating vice-chancellor Tapas Chakraborty earlier said, "The woman was seen adopting unfair means while writing her papers. Apparently, she found the whole episode insulting and took the extreme step. The MAKAUT community is shocked and we are with the family."

The internal examination began at Haringhata campus on February 5, are now suspended till February 16.

(With PTI inputs)