Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Manash Kumar Banerjee appointed new Principal of RG Kar Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/BARASAT GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE Manash Kumar Banerjee new Principal of RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: In a significant move, the West Bengal government appointed Manash Kumar Banerjee as the new principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, following the removal of Suhrita Paul from the position. This comes after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on August 9.

Banerjee was the principal of Barasat Medical College Hospital. Earlier, on 11 September 2023 Sandeep Ghosh was transferred to Murshidabad medical College on corruption charges in RG Kar Medical College and Dr Manas Kumar Banerjee was brought in his place. But Sandeep Ghosh allegedly locked the principal's room so that Manas Kumar Banerjee could not take charge. Within two days, he was transferred from Murshidabad Medical College to RG Kar Hospital again for unknown reasons.

Saptarshi Chatterjee has been appointed as the new Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal (MSVP) at RG Kar Medical College Hospital. Previously, Chatterjee served as the MSVP at Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

Suharita Paul was removed from her position as per the demand by protesting students of the college. This action was taken by Bengal's Health Secretary, Narayan Swaroop Nigam. Additionally, the Vice Principal of the Medical College, MSVP Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and the head of the chest medicine department Arunabh Dutta Chowdhury were also removed from their posts.

When did Suhrita Paul become Principal?

Following the outrage over the barbaric incident in Kolkata, protests against the then Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandeep Ghosh, had intensified. In response to the growing discontent, Sandeep Ghosh resigned from his position, and Suhrita Paul was appointed as the new Principal. However, days later Paul has also now been removed from her position as well, following further protests from students.

New Principal of Barasat Medical College Hospital

Suhrita Paul will take on the role of Principal at Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital with immediate effect, until further notice.

At the same time, Bulbul Mukhopadhyay will serve as the Acting Professor in the Department of Physiology at RG Kar Hospital, while Prof. (Dr.) Arunabha Datta Chaudhuri, currently a Professor in the Department of Chest Medicine at RG Kar Hospital will serve as the Acting Professor in the Department of Chest Medicine at Malda Medical College, Malda, with immediate effect, until further notice.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 31-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

(Input: Onkar Sarkar)

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar Hospital's Principal Suhrita Paul, Vice Principal removed from their posts

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI to file status report tomorrow | Details