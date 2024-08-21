Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar Hospital's Principal Suhrita Paul, Vice Principal removed from their posts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesters at the RG Kar Medical College (L), and Priciapl Suhrita Paul (R)

In a major development following the rape and subsequent murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, significant administrative changes were made on Wednesday. The Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Suharita Paul, has been removed from her position. Additionally, the Vice Principal of the Medical College, MSVP Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and the head of the chest medicine department Arunabh Dutta Chowdhury were also removed from their posts. This action was taken by Bengal's Health Secretary, Narayan Swaroop Nigam as per the demand by protesting students of the college.

The latest development comes as protestors from across walks of life, who joined in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors’ agitation against the rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medic, on Wednesday took the streets of Kolkata and beyond by storm, even as public healthcare in West Bengal continued to remain sorely affected. Although no fresh arrests were reported in the case, the CBI continued with its questioning of top officials of the RG Kar Hospital. A former administrator of the hospital, meanwhile, moved the state’s top judiciary seeking an ED probe into the former hospital principal’s alleged financial irregularities.

“Our newly-appointed principal Dr Surhita Pal has gone missing. She is supposed to be our guardian but she has not turned up at the campus since the night the hospital was vandalised. We have heard that she is operating out of Shwasthya Bhavan. So we are headed there to find her out,” a junior doctor said earlier today (August 21), as per PTI.

(Input: Onkar)