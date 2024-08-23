EXCLUSIVE: Kolkata medic's parents reveal, 'We were shown body only after Mamata spoke to us on phone'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exclusive Interview of parents of the victim

The father of the doctor who was raped and murdered at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday (August 23) alleged that the Kolkata Police was misleading them and it acted after the Commissioner received a call from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding taking action.

What did the parents say?

In an Exclusive interview with India TV, the parents of the victim revealed some explosive details about the entire episode that unfolded on August 9.

"On the 8th, I spoke to my daughter at 8:30 pm and later at 11:15 pm. During the conversation, my daughter mentioned that she was feeding her junior. It’s common for seniors to feed their juniors in the department. No one in the department searched for the doctor the entire night, which raises suspicion that someone from the department might be involved,” the father said.

“The Commissioner received a call from CM Mamata about taking action. The police were just misleading. We were shown body only after Mamata spoke to us on phone,” he added.

The father said that the funeral was rushed by the authorities and the parents are not even aware of who paid for the expenses of the rituals.

“The funeral was rushed, and it's unclear who even paid for the funeral expenses. I hope for justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But as time passes, my hope is fading,” he said.

What did the mother say?

The mother of the victim said that she was informed on call that her daughter had died by suicide. She said that her daughter would “never commit suicide” and suspected that the department and the police were trying to cover up.

"I was the first to receive the call, but the way they were talking, I immediately understood that something had happened to my daughter. A little later, I got a call saying she had committed suicide. My daughter could never commit suicide. She had so many dreams; how could she take her own life? There’s something big that the department and the police are trying to cover up,” she said.

