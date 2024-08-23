'Our daughter was fond of writing diary, few pages missing...': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EXCLUSIVE interview of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case victim's parents.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: In an exclusive interview with India TV today (August 23), the parents of Kolkata rape and murder case made a big claim and said that their daughter (trainee doctor) had a passion for writing a diary but a few pages from it are missing.

The victim's parents said, "Our daughter used to write a diary. A few pages are missing and at least three pages were torn from the diary. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has investigated it and we will not comment anything on this matter."

Secrets of diary

"She was fond of writing a diary and who knows what could have been inside it...", they added.

"Our daughter wanted to get a gold medal in MD and she had written this in her diary too," the parents told India TV on Friday.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

On August 9 (Friday), a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

Here are some key pointers from the interview of victim's parents: