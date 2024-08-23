'Our daughter was fond of writing diary, few pages missing...': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents | VIDEO

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: In an exclusive interview with India TV today (August 23), the parents of Kolkata rape and murder case made a big claim and said that their daughter (trainee doctor) had a passion for writing a diary but a few pages from it are missing.
The victim's parents said, "Our daughter used to write a diary. A few pages are missing and at least three pages were torn from the diary. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has investigated it and we will not comment anything on this matter."
Secrets of diary
"She was fond of writing a diary and who knows what could have been inside it...", they added.
"Our daughter wanted to get a gold medal in MD and she had written this in her diary too," the parents told India TV on Friday.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
On August 9 (Friday), a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.
Here are some key pointers from the interview of victim's parents:
- CBI should work according to its name so that we can get justice soon as we have to trust someone.
- On August 8 (Thursday), at around 8:30 pm and also at 11:15 pm, I talked to my daughter on phone call in which she said that she was feeding her junior. Usually, seniors feed their juniors in the doctor's house.
- A question comes to mind, there were 70 patients, nobody thought the whole night where the doctor had gone, and nobody searched the whole night in the department where the doctor was, this creates more doubt that someone from the department is also involved in this case.
- The first call came from a girl at 10:53 am, she talked to us rudely and said that she (trainee doctor) was not feeling well and asked me to come to the hospital. Then, I called the same girl to ask that what happened, and she was told to come to the hospital quickly.
- When we sat in the car, the assistant supervisor called and told me that my daughter had died by suicide, so they asked us to come quickly
- When we reached the hospital at 12:00 pm someone took me aside and someone took my wife separately. But no one took her to the seminar hall for three hours. The police was just misleading.
- No one from the department was there, only the police were there. The principal was calling us to the office, and after a lot of shouting the principal came but did not talk to us.
- CM Mamata Banerjee called on the commissioner's phone and talked about taking action. Her postmortem was done at 6:10 pm.
- She never told us about her friends, four people were on duty including an intern.
- The last rites of our daughter were done in a hurry and even who paid for the last rites is also not known yet.
- The police investigation is misleading from the beginning of this case. We never told anyone that don't file an FIR.
- We gave a written complaint to the police at 6:00 pm and an FIR was done at 11:45 pm.
- I have never heard about Sanjay Roy. Many other people are also involved in this case.
- CM Banerjee talked about giving Rs 10 lakh but we don't want money. We only want justice.