Kolkata rape-murder case: ED raids RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh's residence | DETAILS

As part of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of former principal Sandip Ghosh. After several hours of waiting, ED officials finally gained entry into Ghosh's house. The entry was made possible when Ghosh's wife unlocked the house at the request of the ED officials, who had called her to ask for access. According to the information, the ED conducted raids at 5-6 locations in Kolkata, focusing primarily on the premises of Ghosh and his associates. The raids also targeted Prasun Chatterjee, a data entry operator at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the probe agency also raided the homes of Kaushik Kole, Prasun Chatterjee, and Bilpab Singh, all close associates of Ghosh. Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had already arrested four individuals, including Sandip Ghosh and Bilpab Singh. Kaushik Kole is believed to be a close associate of Ghosh. Currently, raids are ongoing in various locations, including Howrah and Sonarpur (South 24 Parganas).

Earlier this week, the CBI arrested former Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the facility, which is under intense scrutiny over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor there last month. Officials said the three others who have been arrested are Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital. Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from RG Kar in October that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He held his position at the hospital till the day the hospital doctor was found dead.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

