Kolkata Police releases photos of miscreants behind vandalism at hospital where doctor was raped and murdered

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: The Kolkata Police on Thursday released over 70 photos on social media, highlighting more than 50 individuals marked in red, who are suspected of being involved in the vandalism at the city's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week.

Kolkata Police seeks public help

The Kolkata Police have shared a post on their Facebook page featuring photos of suspects involved in the recent vandalism incident at a hospital. The police have marked the wanted individuals with red circles and sought information about those people. “Information wanted: Anyone who can help identify the individuals circled in red in the images below is requested to do so, either directly to us or through your local PS,” the Facebook post read.

Vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape and murder of the doctor at the hospital.

A group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9 protesting the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee there and demanding security at their workplace.

Healthcare services in the state have been paralyzed for seven consecutive days as junior doctors continue their cease-work strike, demanding justice for their colleague. The closure of emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals has caused significant distress among patients.

CBI grills hospital officials

The CBI officers on Thursday questioned five doctors from the hospital, along with its former medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP), the principal, and the head of the Chest Department where the victim's body was discovered, according to an official.

The CBI also interrogated the officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, which has jurisdiction over the hospital. Investigators have requested details of Civic Volunteer Sanjay Roy's call records and mobile tower location, as he was arrested following the discovery of the victim's body last Friday.

Additionally, a CBI team visited the hospital, where they interviewed intern doctors, nurses, and others who were present on the night of the incident.

CBI also visited the residence of the doctor who was raped and murdered at a Kolkata hospital, and spoke to her parents as a part of their investigation, an official said. The investigators took note of the time they received the call from the hospital, informing them about the death of their daughter, he said.

The officers also asked them about their daughter's friends, and whether she complained of any problems at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was a postgraduate trainee doctor, he added.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty on August 9. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

