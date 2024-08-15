Kolkata rape and murder: 9 arrested for mob violence during protests at RG Kar Medical College

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Damaged medical equipments in the emergency room after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor

Kolkata rape and murder: At least nine people have been arrested for vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants. Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students. The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department, where vandalism took place the previous night.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob.

Rape and murder of trainee doctor

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

