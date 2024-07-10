Heavy rainfall alert: IMD predicts week of heavy downpour in parts of West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMD predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted torrential rains in north Bengal till July 13 which could trigger a flood-like situation at some places of the region as these places are already witnessing heavy downpours over the last several days. According to the latest forecast, the weather department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains are likely in north Bengal till July 13. Regarding the reason for such extreme weather conditions, the IMD has said that an active monsoon and an east-west trough from northeast Uttar Pradesh to northeast Assam across Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal can trigger extremely heavy rains.

The forecast covers the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. In the last 24 hours, the precipitation occurred at most of the places in North Bengal till 8:30 am on Wednesday. It added that Alipurduar district's Kumargram and Barobisha recorded 110 mm and 90 mm rainfall during this period respectively. Nonetheless, the intensity of rains in the region is likely to decrease slightly thereafter.

CM Mamata directs officials to monitor situations

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the administration to keep a close watch on the situation. She also ordered the officials to provide every sort of necessary assistance to the people who are or get affected by landslides in the hills and waterlogging in low-lying areas in north Bengal. Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee stated that there is apprehension of floods in north Bengal owing to incessant torrential rains in north Bengal and asked the officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

Currently, the roads have been damaged including, National Highway 10 connecting north Bengal with Sikkim, due to landslides while there has been severe waterlogging at various places in the plains of north Bengal. Waterlogging has been reported in the areas of Jalpaiguri town, Kranti and Mal in Jalpaiguri district, Mathabhanga and Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district.

(With PTI Inputs)

