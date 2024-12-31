Health Ministry cracks down on spurious drugs, seizes stock worth Rs 6.60 crore in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: A Kolkata Police vehicle passed by the Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata.

In a drastic move to curb trade in fake drugs, the health ministry jointly conducted a joint operation with Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) Eastern Region, West Bengal Directorate of Drug Control at Kolkata’s wholesale premises. The raid at M/s Care and Cure For You, resulted in the seizure of fake anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and other drugs worth about Rs 6.60 crore.

According to an official press release, the seized drugs were labeled as being manufactured in countries such as Ireland, Turkey, the USA, and Bangladesh. However, the absence of documentation validating their legitimate import into India rendered the products spurious. The raid also uncovered empty packing materials, raising concerns over counterfeit production practices.

To ensure a thorough probe, samples of the seized drugs have been sent for quality testing, while the remaining stock is under the custody of the CDSCO.

Accused arrested, investigation underway

The investigation led to the arrest of the proprietor of the wholesale firm, identified as a woman who has since been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The court has also permitted further interrogation to uncover more details about the network behind the illegal trade.

Parallel crackdown on terror activities

In a separate development, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police arrested two individuals involved in alleged terrorist activities. The accused, identified as Sajibul Islam (24) and Mustakim Mondal (26), were apprehended from Nowda in Murshidabad. A police case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing, according to the STF Kolkata.

These actions highlight the authorities’ commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring national security.

