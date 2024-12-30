Don't take money from BJP, CPM is a party of hypocrites: Mamata lashes out at Opposition in Sandeshkhali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited Sandeshkhali to attend a program. Notably, this is the first time CM Mamata Banerjee visited Sandeshkhali after violent protests in the area. While addressing the program in Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee targeted BJP and CPIM.

“The BJP has a lot of money, don't money from the BJP! This money is not the money of justice, CPM is a party of hypocrites,” she said.

Don't give money to anyone for govt projects: Mamata

While addressing the program, Mamata Banerjee said that this service is for the government and don’t give money to anyone for any government project. “This money is of the government, this money is yours. So do not give money to anyone for government projects,” she said.

Mamata added that if someone calls, do not go and if a government project comes on "Duare Sarkar", then talk about the project at home.

On the demand for a bridge on the Vidyadhari river, Mamata Banerjee said that this work will be done gradually. Today a bridge has been announced in Jhupkhali.

Mothers and sisters are our pride: Mamata

In Sandeshkhali, Mamata Banerjee said that mothers and sisters are the pride of the nation. “If there is no mother and sister, there is no family. The women of the house are the head of the Swasthya Sathi project,” she said.

Mamata said that many projects have been inaugurated with Rs 123 crore and roads, dams, water treatment plants, community buildings have been constructed in Sandeshkhali.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee had said that she would visit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on December 30 to chair a public distribution programme. This was her first visit to the island, situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, since the area witnessed large-scale protests earlier this year over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment of women by local TMC leaders.



"I will visit Sandeshkhali on December 30 to chair a public distribution programme. People had asked me before the elections whether I would visit Sandeshkhali or not.

I had told them that I would be going later," the CM told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.



"This will be a government programme. We have completed several pending programmes under 'Lakshmir Bhandar', 'Banglar Bari' and other schemes. Around 20,000 beneficiaries of the area will be benefitted from various state-run schemes. I hope to hand over certificates of various schemes to around 100 people from the stage," she added.



Banerjee said she would hold an administrative review meeting at Nabanna on January 2 next year and she would leave for Sagar Island on January 6 to review the preparations there for the annual Ganga Sagar Mela.



Mamata also promised that a new subdivision and district will be created in the coming days as the people of Sandeshkhali have to go far away.