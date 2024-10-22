ECI suspends rural housing survey in 6 West Bengal districts ahead of bye-elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to suspend house-to-house inspections under the Rural Housing Scheme in six districts for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming event. Polling has been suspended in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra till the end of polling.

"Further, it is clarified that house-to-house survey shall be deferred till completion of poll in the following MCC bound areas as specified:- Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra," ECI added in the letter.

ECI’s official communication

In a letter dated October 22, the ECI said the inspection could continue in the areas affected by the MCC, but would have to be stopped where the MCC is in force. Elections in these constituencies will be held on November 13, the ECI confirmed, adding that the survey could resume only after the bye-elections in these constituencies are completed.

By-elections and MCC Guidelines

Polls in six assembly constituencies in West Bengal—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (Tribal)—will be held on November 13. The MCC, which is designed to ensure fair and free elections, has been in effect since October 15. It will remain active until the results are declared. The MCC restricts activities that could influence voters during the election period.

