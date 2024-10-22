Jabalpur ordnance factory explosion: Two dead, nine injured in Madhya Pradesh blast

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Explosion at Jabalpur Ordnance Factory.

A massive explosion occurred at Khadria, Ordnance Factory Khadaria (OFK) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, killing two workers and seriously injuring nine others. The incident took place in the F-6 section where an aerial bomb exploded, causing extensive damage.

Building collapse and rescue efforts

Part of the building collapsed in the blast, and there are reports that many workers are still trapped under the rubble. The administration is carrying out rescue operations to identify and help those affected.

Details of the accident

Two workers have been confirmed dead in the tragic accident and nine others are being treated for serious injuries. Emergency teams are on site monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.