Jabalpur ordnance factory explosion: Two dead, nine injured in Madhya Pradesh blast

A devastating explosion at Ordnance Factory Khadaria (OFK) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed two lives and left 9 others critically injured. The blast caused a building collapse, sparking rescue efforts as workers are feared trapped under debris. Emergency teams are investigating the cause.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2024 12:36 IST
Jabalpur Ordnance Factory blast
Image Source : INDIA TV Explosion at Jabalpur Ordnance Factory.

A massive explosion occurred at Khadria, Ordnance Factory Khadaria (OFK) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, killing two workers and seriously injuring nine others. The incident took place in the F-6 section where an aerial bomb exploded, causing extensive damage.

Building collapse and rescue efforts

Part of the building collapsed in the blast, and there are reports that many workers are still trapped under the rubble. The administration is carrying out rescue operations to identify and help those affected.

Details of the accident

Two workers have been confirmed dead in the tragic accident and nine others are being treated for serious injuries. Emergency teams are on site monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

