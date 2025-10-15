Durgapur gang rape case: West Bengal Governor submits report to President and Home Ministry Talking to the media earlier in the day, the governor said that the feelings of the survivor's parents about taking their daughter back to Odisha should be respected.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has submitted a detailed report on the gang rape of a second-year MBBS student in Durgapur to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Home Ministry, a Raj Bhavan official confirmed on Wednesday.

Governor submits findings to president and centre

According to officials, the report includes the governor’s observations from his visit to Durgapur, his interactions with the survivor and her parents, and other developments in the case. “A report has been submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in connection with the governor's findings in the Durgapur case. A copy of the report was sent to the Home Ministry as well,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

President Murmu, who also hails from Odisha, was informed about the concerns of the survivor’s parents, who want to take their daughter back to their home state.

Feelings of parents must be respected: Governor

Speaking to the media, Governor Bose stressed the need to support the survivor’s family. “We have to understand their feelings. Whatever steps are required to help them in this hour of crisis and in the future should be taken,” he said.

Bose also mentioned that he received a report from the National Commission for Women regarding the incident.

Meeting with Odisha MP

Earlier in the day, BJP MP from Balasore, Odisha, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, met Governor Bose and briefed him on his findings. “Today I had a representation from the MP of Balasore. They also gave some suggestions. I do not want to divulge them because they should be kept confidential,” Bose said.

After the meeting, Sarangi questioned whether the six people arrested so far were the actual culprits or “scapegoats” and called for a Test Identification (TI) parade to ensure the real accused are identified.

Background of the case

The 20-year-old medical student was allegedly gang-raped on the evening of October 10 after she left the private medical college campus with a male friend to buy food. Six individuals, including the friend, have been arrested so far.

The case has triggered a major political storm in West Bengal, with opposition parties questioning the state government’s handling of the incident. Governor Bose had visited Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district earlier this week and met the survivor’s family.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation as pressure mounts from both the Centre and women’s rights bodies for swift and transparent action.