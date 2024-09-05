Check Mamata's call records of August 9-10: Suvendu on renovation order of RG Kar Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that Mamata Banerjee's people were saying that the renovation order (of the room near the seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital) was given to PWD before August 9 but it has come to light that the order was received on August 10. He said that if you take Mamata Banerjee's mobile phone and check the call records of 9-10 August, everything will come out."

He went on to say that the rapists will be hanged but what will happen to those who protect them? He also demanded an amendment regarding the laws in this regard but the state government did not agree, he alleged.

In the meantime, BJP State General Secretary, Locket Chatterjee said, "Earlier we have seen that Kolkata police was sending summons to the people saying that they are spreading fake news. Now, we can see that Kolkata police itself is spreading fake news.

She went on to say that the CM should be inquired first to get to the truth. "It was an organised crime... Sandip Ghosh has big names with him, even Kalighat is linked with it... Why TMC government send 21 advocates to the Supreme Court," she asked.