The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted the polygraph test of seven people, including Sandeep Ghosh, related to the Kolkata rape and murder case. The polygraph test on the main accused, Sanjay Roy, was conducted in the prison, where he is lodged, while the remaining six, including former principal Sandip Ghosh and four doctors who were on duty during the night of the incident and a civil volunteer, underwent test at the agency's office, the officials said. A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests, they said. The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic by the local police as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. Roy was arrested the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

What were those questions?

Is your name Sanjoy Roy? Do you live in Kolkata? Were you in the hospital on the day of the incident? Do you know how to ride a motorcycle? Did you rape the victim? Did you kill the victim? Have you ever lied? Is tomato red in Colour? Did you know the victim? Was anyone else involved with you in the murder? Did you run away from the hospital after committing the murder? Have you molested the victim before? Do you watch porn movies? Do you know Dr. Sandeep Ghosh? Did you inform Sandeep Ghosh about the murder? Did you visit the red light district before killing the victim? Was anyone else present with you in the seminar hall? Did you tell anyone about the incident? Did your Bluetooth break in the seminar hall? Have you answered all the questions correctly?

About 25 questions have been asked to former principal Sandeep Ghosh during the CBI polygraph test. According to reports, unnecessary questions like what is the color of the sky? What day is it today? All these are also asked in the polygraph test to confuse the accused.