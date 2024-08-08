Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Bengal chief minister, dies at 80

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee dies at 80

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Kolkata, according to CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim. Bhattacharjee, 80, had been battling age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, Mira, and daughter, Suchetana.

Mamata Banerjee's condolences

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over Bhattacharjee's demise, stating, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for several decades and visited him a few times during his illness." Banerjee extended her condolences to his wife, Mira, and daughter, Suchetana, as well as to the members of the CPI(M) and his followers. She also announced that the state would accord full respect and ceremonial honors during Bhattacharjee's last journey and rites.

A legacy in politics

Bhattacharjee's death was confirmed by a party official, who stated that he passed away around 8:30 am. The veteran CPI(M) leader became the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000, succeeding Jyoti Basu. His tenure saw significant political turbulence, including agitations over land acquisition for industrial projects led by the current Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Bhattacharjee's leadership ended with the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year rule in the state when they lost to Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the 2011 assembly election.

Retirement from politics

In 2015, Bhattacharjee stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo and central committee, and in 2018, he resigned from the party's state secretariat. In recent years, he largely stayed away from public life, residing in his government apartment on Palm Avenue in South Kolkata.

