BJP supports Mamata govt's 'Aparajita Women and Child Bill', Suvendu Adhikari says 'want this to be executed'

Anti-Rape Bill: BJP has expressed support for the West Bengal government's 'Aparajita Women and Child Bill,' said Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. He stated that the BJP wants the bill to be effectively implemented.

"We will wait for this bill to change into rules and get implemented. You have hurriedly brought up this bill and could have questioned if this has gone to the law committee or not. But not saying this. We want the execution of this bill immediately. We want results. We give full support," said Adhikari.

The BJP leader also criticised the West Bengal government, stating that it is attempting to divert attention from serious issues. He highlighted the recent rape and murder of a woman in a government facility and the subsequent protests by people and Pakistani doctors. He accused the state of using the bill as a distraction from these pressing concerns and noted that doctors have been protesting all night, demanding a formal response from the authorities.

Subhendu Adhikari has proposed the following amendments:

If a police station refuses to file an FIR or causes undue delays, the responsible individuals should face the maximum punishment. Punishment should be imposed for delays or negligence by health officers in conducting statutory medical examinations or autopsies. Provision for final punishment should be established for those responsible for the loss of evidence. Changing the date of testimony without valid illness or hospitalisation should be prohibited. Investigating police officers, medical examiners, or health workers should face final punishment if they alter their statements. The State Government Police should provide full security during testimonies. Speedy trials should be conducted, ensuring that punishment is meted out within 30 days after the trial process is completed.

Mamata Banerjee govt tables 'Aparajita Women and Child Bill'

The West Bengal government today (September 3) introduced the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill. The legislation aims to enhance protection for women and children by amending and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences. The bill was tabled by Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on the second day of the special Assembly session.

The Assembly has been summoned since September 2 in the wake of the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Objectives of the bill

The bill provides for capital punishment within 10 days to persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or cause her to become vegetative.

It stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gang rape.

It also proposes to amend the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 "in their application to the state of West Bengal to enhance punishment and to constitute the framework for expeditious investigation and trial of the heinous act of violence against women and children."

The bill seeks to amend sections 64, 66, 70(1), 71, 72(1), 73, 124(1) and 124 (2) of BNS, 2023, which broadly pertains to punishment for rape, rape and murder, gang-rape, repeat offenders, disclosure of victim identity and even causing hurt by use of acid, etc.

It also proposes omission of sections 65(1), 65 (2) and 70 (2) of the said Act pertaining to punishments for convictions of rape perpetrators under 16 years, 12 years and 18 years.

(Input: Onkar Sarkara)

