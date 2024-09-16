RG Kar Hospital impasse: Meeting between Mamata Banerjee, protesting doctors underway at CM residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

In the latest development, the West Bengal government on Monday accepted the conditions of protesting RG Kar junior doctors for a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee. The junior doctors, after the consensus, left the premises and reached Mamata's residence for the meeting. The meeting is currently underway. Earlier in the day, the junior doctors had sent an email describing their conditions for the meeting. In its reply, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant accepted the condition that the representatives of both parties will sign the minutes at the end of the meeting and copies will be shared with each party to ensure clarity and agreement on the discussions.

If this takes place, the meeting will end the impasse which lasted for days. Junior doctors were given several invitations to meet with CM Mamata, however, the meeting was not conducted even once. Earlier today, the government sent a fresh invite to the protesting doctors, to which doctors replied with certain conditions.

In their mail to the Chief Secretary, junior doctors said, "We would like to reiterate that after the last proposed meeting, two significant developments happened." Junior doctors emphasised that after the last proposed meeting, two arrests, former principal Sandeep Ghosh and TALA PS OC, have been made. The doctors highlighted, "These two new developments increase the significance of transparency of the meeting even more than before."

Conditions of junior doctors for meeting

To conduct the meeting, the doctors urged the government to accept one of the proposed three conditions. The conditions of the doctors were: