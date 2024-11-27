Bengal BJP holds protest march to Bangladesh Dy High Commission over ISKCON priest's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengal BJP holds protest march to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul held a protest march on Wednesday to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata against the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari by Dhaka police.

During the march, Agnimitra Paul said that the Bengali Hindus would not remain silent if Chinmoy Krishna Das or any Hindu community members is harmed. "We will not accept atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. If anything happens to Chinmoy Prabhuji or our Hindu brothers, we will not sit quiet. Bengal will not sit quiet. Hindus of Bengal will not sit quiet," Paul stated.

Suvendu Adhikari calls for visa ban

Meanwhile, Adhikari called upon government to eny visas to Bangladeshis until Chinmoy Das is released from jail. Speaking to the media after submitting a memorandum to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission demanding the immediate release of Das, the official also demanded that the import and export between the two countries be temporarily suspended until steps are taken to stop atrocities on minorities there.

BJP march to Bengal Assembly

Earlier on Tuesday, Adhikari along with other BJP members protested outside the Legislative Assembly against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Another organization Hindu Jagran Manch, has called for a protest march on Thursday from Sealdah to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against the arrest of Das, Adhikari added.

Chinloy Das arrested in sedition case

Notably, on October 30, a case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali police station in Bangladesh, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies)