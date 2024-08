Bangla Bandh: Clashes erupt between BJP and TMC workers in Nadia amid 12-hour shutdown | VIDEO In Nadia, West Bengal, tensions soared as BJP and TMC workers clashed during a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP to protest police actions against a recent march. The shutdown disrupted daily life, with fewer buses and taxis in Kolkata, though markets and schools operated normally.

In Nadia, West Bengal, tensions flared as workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed during a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP. The shutdown aimed to protest various issues and disrupt normalcy in the region.