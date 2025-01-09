Yoga 07 January 2025: Fear of cold increased among 22 crore people...Why did the neck, shoulders and waist joints become stiff?
Yoga 05 January 2025 : AIIMS scientists approve... 50 minutes of yoga will reverse sugar
Yoga 04 January 2025: What is the big news regarding heart health, how much impact will it have on heart attack cases?
Recommended Video
Yoga 07 January 2025: Fear of cold increased among 22 crore people...Why did the neck, shoulders and waist joints become stiff?
Yoga 05 January 2025 : AIIMS scientists approve... 50 minutes of yoga will reverse sugar
Yoga 04 January 2025: What is the big news regarding heart health, how much impact will it have on heart attack cases?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : 40 minutes session every day... healthy life for 100 years
Top News
Latest News