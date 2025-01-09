Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
  5. Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 9 Jan, 2025: Swami Ramdev's surefire mantra...control hypertension

Updated on: January 09, 2025 9:59 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 9 Jan, 2025: Swami Ramdev's surefire mantra...control hypertension

Cases of brain hemorrhage are coming continuously this winter. In some states, the number of brain hemorrhage patients has increased by 20%. In such a condition, guidance of Swami Ji is needed.

