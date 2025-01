Updated on: January 06, 2025 9:57 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 6th Jan, 2025 : Why has lung test suddenly become necessary in winter?

A panacea remedy has been started to control the disease, the effect of which will soon be seen on the patient's health. That is, "Ramdev's panacea". So what is there in the quiver of "panacea" today, see-