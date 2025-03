Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 30 March 2025: Diabetes has increased the problem, how to keep the fast? The source of Devi Maa gives peace to the mind...and now for 9 days people will be immersed in the devotion of Mata Rani..because Chaitra Navratri has started from today. During this time devotees...do Puja-Archana-keep fast...