Updated on: February 11, 2025 12:07 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 11 Feb, 2025 : Swami Ramdev's 7 tips will increase concentration in exam preparation

When there is such a balance in a child's life from the beginning, where there is study, sports, yoga and spiritual power, then there will be no fear of any kind, then what is exam phobia. CBSC's 10th and 12th exams are starting from 15th February.