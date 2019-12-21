Just when situation in New Delhi appeared to be a bit better on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh saw widespread violence and vandalism during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 16 while 263 policemen got injured as they tried to contain violence in different parts of the state. 57 policemen among 263 injured policemen have received gunshot wounds. 705 persons were arrested and 4500 were detained across UP. There were incidents of vandalism in Bihar amid statewide bandh called by Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal.