  5. Zara to marry Kabir’s father in Ishq Subhan Allah

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Zara to marry Kabir’s father in Ishq Subhan Allah

A big twist awaits in Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah as Zara will get married to Kabir’s father Shahbaz. The family is in the search of a suitable groom for Zara and in a sudden turn of events, she gets married to Shahbaz.

