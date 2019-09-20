Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
  Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir, Kunal's father returns after 20 years

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir, Kunal's father returns after 20 years

September 20, 2019
Mehul, Abir and Kunal’s father in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has returned to his family after 20 long years.
