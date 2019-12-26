Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
Rohit plans on throwing Rani out of the house

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 20:00 IST ]
Rohit plans on throwing Rani out of his house as she is creating rifts between Sonakshi and him.
