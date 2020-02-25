Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
Kangana Ranaut offers prayer at Rameshwaram

Finding time in between her shooting schedule, Kangana Ranaut visits Rameshwaram to offer her prayers. She also visited APJ Abdul Kalam memorial.

 

