  5. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum celebrates wrap-up party

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum celebrates wrap-up party

Rohit and Sonakshi;s love story comes to an end. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum team celebrated their last day shoot with cakes and lots of fun. Watch the video here

