Ivanka Trump 'thanks' Diljit Dosanjh for taking her to Taj Mahal

Reacting to Diljit Dosanjh's viral photoshopped picture with her, Ivanka Trump thanked Diljit Dosanjh for taking her to the Taj Mahal. Diljit too replied and invited Ivanka to visit Ludhiana once. Ivanka had visited Taj Mahal with her father and US P